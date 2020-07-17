Azerbaijan spreads fake news about losses of Armenian side – defense ministry issues statement

YEREVAN, JULY 17, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijan is spreading fake news about the losses of the Armenian side, Armenia’s defense ministry said in a statement.

“Dear users, since early morning the adversary is spreading another disinformation. The statement according to which the situation in the border is tense and the Armenian side has losses has nothing to do with the reality.

Dear citizens, the defense ministry has no connection with that statement, that is the adversary’s regular disinformation. Be careful, don’t give in to the provocations of the adversary”, the statement of the Armenian defense ministry says.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan