Relative calm maintained on Armenia-Azerbaijan border at night

YEREVAN, JULY 17, ARMENPRESS. Relative calm has been maintained on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border at night, Armenian defense minister’s spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan said on Facebook.

“The adversary has used only various caliber firearms at all directions of the border.

The Armenian Armed Forces confidently control the situation along the border”, she said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan