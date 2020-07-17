Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 July

LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 16-07-20

LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 16-07-20

LONDON, JULY 17, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 16 July:

The price of aluminum down by 1.51% to $1660.50, copper price down by 1.94% to $6384.00, lead price down by 0.70% to $1840.50, nickel price down by 1.96% to $13289.00, tin price down by 0.64% to $17200.00, zinc price down by 0.52% to $2198.00, molybdenum price up by 1.12% to $15829.00, cobalt price stood at $28500.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

x
Most read of the week

Azerbaijan threatens Armenia with nuclear terrorism 17:21, 07.16.2020
Viewed 18757 times
Azerbaijan threatens Armenia with nuclear terrorism

Azerbaijani defense ministry reports 2 deaths and 5 injuries 18:05, 07.12.2020
Viewed 4700 times
Azerbaijani defense ministry reports 2 deaths and 5 injuries

Armenian servicemen prevent infiltration attempt of Azerbaijani troops 17:13, 07.12.2020
Viewed 3993 times
Armenian servicemen prevent infiltration attempt of Azerbaijani troops

Armenia does not target Azerbaijani settlements. MOD 01:22, 07.13.2020
Viewed 2251 times
Armenia does not target Azerbaijani settlements. MOD

UATE Executive Director Karen Vardanyan dies 10:36, 07.10.2020
Viewed 2189 times
UATE Executive Director Karen Vardanyan dies

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration