LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 16-07-20

LONDON, JULY 17, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 16 July:

The price of aluminum down by 1.51% to $1660.50, copper price down by 1.94% to $6384.00, lead price down by 0.70% to $1840.50, nickel price down by 1.96% to $13289.00, tin price down by 0.64% to $17200.00, zinc price down by 0.52% to $2198.00, molybdenum price up by 1.12% to $15829.00, cobalt price stood at $28500.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.