Japan concerned over armed confrontation between Armenia and Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, JULY 16, ARMENPRESS. Japan has expressed concerns over the armed confrontation on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan that has claimed several lives. ARMENPRESS presents the statement issued by press secretary of the foreign ministry of Japan Ohtaka Masato.

''Japan expresses its concern about the recent armed confrontation along the Armenia-Azerbaijan border and the loss of lives caused by it. Japan urges all parties concerned to cease any military actions and exercise maximum self-restraint.

A final resolution of the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan is essential for peace and stability of the Caucasus region.

Under this recognition, Japan fully supports the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs’ efforts to resolve the conflict between the two countries, and expects peaceful resolution based on the principles of international law'', reads the statement.





