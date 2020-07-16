Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 July

A number of Azerbaijani Ambassadors betray the country – Aliyev again criticizes foreign ministry

YEREVAN, JULY 16, ARMENPRESS. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev blamed a number of diplomats in state betrayal, noting that it’s the result of wrong cadre policy. ARMENPRESS reports, citing Azerbaijani media, during the meeting with the newly appointed foreign minister of Azerbaijan Ceyhun Bayramov Ilham Aliyev said that Azerbaijan makes active efforts for establishing friendly and partnering relations with all countries, but it does not mean that the interests of the state and people should be set aside.

''Some of our diplomats in other countries have become the Ambassadors of those countries where they work. This is the result of wrong cadre policy. Some diplomats have betrayed the state, they have betrayed and do not hide it. They are under the control of the special services of that countries'', Aliyev said.

According to the Azerbaijani president, those diplomats receive money and instructions from the special services of the countries they live in.

On July 15 Aliyev strongly criticized Elmar Mammadyarov and fired him from the post of foreign minister, appointing Ceyhun Bayramov to the post.

