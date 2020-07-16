Azerbaijani defense ministry informs about one more death

YEREVAN, JULY 16, ARMENPRESS. The defense ministry of Azerbaijan informs about the death of another serviceman.

ARMENPRESS reports the victim is Nazim Ismayilov Afgan oglu.

Earlier today the Defense Ministry of Armenia released a footage showing how Azerbaijani servicemen were collecting the bodies of their co-servicemen from the neutral zone by the permission of the Armenian side.

Today early in the morning the Azerbaijani side resumed shelling at the bordering villages of Armenia’s Tavush province. Aygepar, Nerkin Karmiraghbyur, Chinari, Movses, Tavush villages and Berd town were under the target.

An Armenian civilian citizen was wounded by the strike of a combat UAV. Azerbaijan also struck a vehicle on humanitarian mission with a combat UAV.

Editing and Translating by Tigran Sirekanyan