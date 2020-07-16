Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 July

Azerbaijan strikes vehicle on humanitarian mission, no casualties

Azerbaijan strikes vehicle on humanitarian mission, no casualties

YEREVAN, JULY 16, ARMENPRESS. An Azerbaijani combat UAV struck a vehicle of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia which was on a humanitarian mission, ARMENPRESS reports Artsrun Hovhannisyan, Head of the Command and Staff Faculty of the Vazgen Sargsyan Military University and former MoD spokesperson, said.

''There are no victims'', he said.

Today early in the morning the Azerbaijani side resumed shelling at the bordering villages of Armenia’s Tavush province. Aygepar, Nerkin Karmiraghbyur, Chinari, Movses, Tavush villages and Berd town were under the target.

An Armenian civilian citizen was wounded by the strike of a combat UAV.

Editing and Translating by Tigran Sirekanyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

x
Most read of the week

Azerbaijan threatens Armenia with nuclear terrorism 17:21, 07.16.2020
Viewed 15058 times
Azerbaijan threatens Armenia with nuclear terrorism

Azerbaijani defense ministry reports 2 deaths and 5 injuries 18:05, 07.12.2020
Viewed 4648 times
Azerbaijani defense ministry reports 2 deaths and 5 injuries

Armenian servicemen prevent infiltration attempt of Azerbaijani troops 17:13, 07.12.2020
Viewed 3950 times
Armenian servicemen prevent infiltration attempt of Azerbaijani troops

Armenia does not target Azerbaijani settlements. MOD 01:22, 07.13.2020
Viewed 2210 times
Armenia does not target Azerbaijani settlements. MOD

UATE Executive Director Karen Vardanyan dies 10:36, 07.10.2020
Viewed 2132 times
UATE Executive Director Karen Vardanyan dies

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration