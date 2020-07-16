Azerbaijan strikes vehicle on humanitarian mission, no casualties

YEREVAN, JULY 16, ARMENPRESS. An Azerbaijani combat UAV struck a vehicle of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia which was on a humanitarian mission, ARMENPRESS reports Artsrun Hovhannisyan, Head of the Command and Staff Faculty of the Vazgen Sargsyan Military University and former MoD spokesperson, said.

''There are no victims'', he said.

Today early in the morning the Azerbaijani side resumed shelling at the bordering villages of Armenia’s Tavush province. Aygepar, Nerkin Karmiraghbyur, Chinari, Movses, Tavush villages and Berd town were under the target.

An Armenian civilian citizen was wounded by the strike of a combat UAV.

Editing and Translating by Tigran Sirekanyan