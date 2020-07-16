Armenia allows Azerbaijan to evacuate bodies of killed servicemen – MoD releases footgae

YEREVAN, JULY 16, ARMENPRESS. Shushan Stepanyan, spokesperson of the Defense Minister of Armenia, released photos and a footage showing the bodies of the killed Azerbaijani servicemen which are being evacuated by the permission of the Armenian side.

ARMENPRESS reports Stepanyan noted that the publication is the continuation of the announcement made in the morning about the casualties of the Azerbaijani side, as well as the statement of the Armenian side about allowing to evacuate the bodies of killed Azerbaijani soldiers from the neutral zone.