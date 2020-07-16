Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 July

Armenia allows Azerbaijan to evacuate bodies of killed servicemen – MoD releases footgae

Armenia allows Azerbaijan to evacuate bodies of killed servicemen – MoD releases footgae

YEREVAN, JULY 16, ARMENPRESS. Shushan Stepanyan, spokesperson of the Defense Minister of Armenia, released photos and a footage showing the bodies of the killed Azerbaijani servicemen which are being evacuated by the permission of the Armenian side.

ARMENPRESS reports Stepanyan noted that the publication is the continuation of the announcement made in the morning about the casualties of the Azerbaijani side, as well as the statement of the Armenian side about allowing to evacuate the bodies of killed Azerbaijani soldiers from the neutral zone.





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

x
Most read of the week

Azerbaijan threatens Armenia with nuclear terrorism 17:21, 07.16.2020
Viewed 15058 times
Azerbaijan threatens Armenia with nuclear terrorism

Azerbaijani defense ministry reports 2 deaths and 5 injuries 18:05, 07.12.2020
Viewed 4648 times
Azerbaijani defense ministry reports 2 deaths and 5 injuries

Armenian servicemen prevent infiltration attempt of Azerbaijani troops 17:13, 07.12.2020
Viewed 3950 times
Armenian servicemen prevent infiltration attempt of Azerbaijani troops

Armenia does not target Azerbaijani settlements. MOD 01:22, 07.13.2020
Viewed 2210 times
Armenia does not target Azerbaijani settlements. MOD

UATE Executive Director Karen Vardanyan dies 10:36, 07.10.2020
Viewed 2132 times
UATE Executive Director Karen Vardanyan dies

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration