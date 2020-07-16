Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 July

PM Pashinyan arrives in Minsk on working visit

YEREVAN, JULY 16, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia arrived in Belarus, Minsk on a working visit. The correspondent of ARMENPRESS reports Pashinyan will participate in the sitting of the Intergovernmental Council of the Eurasian Economic Union on July 17. First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus Andrei Yeudachenka met PM Pashinyan at the airport.

The Prime Ministers of the EAEU member states will particpate in the EAEY Intergovernmental Council sitting.

Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Mikhail Myasnikovich will also participate in the sitting.

PM Pashinyan is also shceduled to meet with President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko.

Reporting by Norayr Shoghikyan, Editing and tranlating by Tigran Sirekanyan





