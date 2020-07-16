Armenia village resident wounded in Azerbaijani drone strike is in serious but stable condition

YEREVAN, JULY 16, ARMENPRESS. 48-year-old resident of Chinari village of Armenia’s Tavush province, who has been wounded from the Azerbaijani combat drone strike on July 16, is in serious but stable condition, Armenia’s healthcare ministry said.

The ministry informed that everything is being done to properly organize the medical care in the province.

Today early in the morning the Azerbaijani side resumed shelling at the bordering villages of Armenia’s Tavush province. Aygepar, Nerkin Karmiraghbyur, Chinari, Movses, Tavush villages and Berd town were under the target.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan