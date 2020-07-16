Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 July

Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 16-07-20

YEREVAN, 16 JULY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 16 July, USD exchange rate down by 0.86 drams to 483.64 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 3.31 drams to 550.33 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.04 drams to 6.79 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 4.86 drams to 605.66 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 7.84 drams to 28060.42 drams. Silver price up by 6.24 drams to 300.57 drams. Platinum price up by 132.74 drams to 12952.64 drams.





