‘War is never an alternative’ – Uruguay MP on Azerbaijani aggression against Armenia

YEREVAN, JULY 16, ARMENPRESS. Member of the Chamber of Representatives of Uruguay Pedro Jisdonian commented on the current situation in the Armenia-Azerbaijan border caused by the latest provocation of the Azerbaijani side.

“On the occasion of the attack of the Azerbaijani forces on the border with Armenia, we call for peace and respecting international commitments over the settlement of the Artsakh conflict. War is never an alternative. Peace and dialogue”, he said.

Today early in the morning the Azerbaijani side resumed shelling at the bordering villages of Armenia’s Tavush province. Aygepar, Nerkin Karmiraghbyur, Chinari, Movses, Tavush villages and Berd town were under the target.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan