Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 July

Armenian citizen personally denies Azerbaijani fake news on his death

Armenian citizen personally denies Azerbaijani fake news on his death

YEREVAN, JULY 16, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijani media outlet haqqin.az continues spreading series of fake reports about Armenia and the Armenian Armed Forces.

Armenia’s Information Checking Center informs that this time the Azerbaijani media outlet made another fake report, publishing the photo of Armenian citizen Narek Petrosyan, born in 2000, in a military uniform, and reporting that he has died in the border section of Tavush.

Narek Petrosyan personally reacted to this report on Facebook.

He told the Information Checking Center that he learnt the news about his “death” from the internet. Firstly, he got surprised and angered, but then understood that it is another Azerbaijani disinformation.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

x
Most read of the week

Azerbaijan threatens Armenia with nuclear terrorism 17:21, 07.16.2020
Viewed 15058 times
Azerbaijan threatens Armenia with nuclear terrorism

Azerbaijani defense ministry reports 2 deaths and 5 injuries 18:05, 07.12.2020
Viewed 4648 times
Azerbaijani defense ministry reports 2 deaths and 5 injuries

Armenian servicemen prevent infiltration attempt of Azerbaijani troops 17:13, 07.12.2020
Viewed 3950 times
Armenian servicemen prevent infiltration attempt of Azerbaijani troops

Armenia does not target Azerbaijani settlements. MOD 01:22, 07.13.2020
Viewed 2210 times
Armenia does not target Azerbaijani settlements. MOD

UATE Executive Director Karen Vardanyan dies 10:36, 07.10.2020
Viewed 2132 times
UATE Executive Director Karen Vardanyan dies

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration