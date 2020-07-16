Armenian citizen personally denies Azerbaijani fake news on his death

YEREVAN, JULY 16, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijani media outlet haqqin.az continues spreading series of fake reports about Armenia and the Armenian Armed Forces.

Armenia’s Information Checking Center informs that this time the Azerbaijani media outlet made another fake report, publishing the photo of Armenian citizen Narek Petrosyan, born in 2000, in a military uniform, and reporting that he has died in the border section of Tavush.

Narek Petrosyan personally reacted to this report on Facebook.

He told the Information Checking Center that he learnt the news about his “death” from the internet. Firstly, he got surprised and angered, but then understood that it is another Azerbaijani disinformation.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan