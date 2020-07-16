One of Armenian servicemen wounded from Azerbaijani shooting still in critical condition

YEREVAN, JULY 16, ARMENPRESS. The number of Armenian servicemen wounded in the military operations launched by Azerbaijan on the border with Armenia has not changed, Head of the Crisis Information Center Artsrun Hovhannisyan said at a briefing in Ijevan town.

“One of the wounded servicemen is still in critical condition”, he said.

10 servicemen of the Armenian Armed Forces were wounded from the Azerbaijani military operations launched in the north-eastern section of the Armenia-Azerbaijan state border. 5 servicemen are in moderate condition. The remaining 4 will soon return to the military service.

