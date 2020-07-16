Lithuanian FM calls for immediate ceasefire on Armenia-Azerbaijan border

YEREVAN, JULY 16, ARMENPRESS. Lithuania’s foreign minister Linas Linkevicius expressed his deep concern over the current situation on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border and called for an immediate ceasefire.

“Deeply concerned that clashes on Armenia-Azerbaijan border continue. Escalation gives no benefit to both sides. Call for immediate ceasefire, avoiding any further escalation and returning to dialogue and negotiations under the auspices of OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs”, the Lithuanian FM said on twitter.

Since July 12th, Azerbaijan has launched a series of cross-border attacks against Armenia’s northern Tavush province.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan