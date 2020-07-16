Armenian President holds farewell meeting with Belarusian Ambassador

YEREVAN, JULY 16, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian held a meeting today with Ambassador of Belarus Igor Nazaruk who is completing his diplomatic mission in Armenia, the presidential office told Armenpress.

President Sarkissian thanked the Ambassador for his personal contribution to the strengthening of the Armenian-Belarussian ties and the productive work, wishing further success to the diplomat. Armen Sarkissian said the Armenian-Belarussian relations have a great development potential in all spheres and expressed confidence that they will continue expanding and strengthening.

The Ambassador said he is completing his mission, but will stay one of the best friends of Armenia.



Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan