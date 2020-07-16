Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 July

Armenian President holds farewell meeting with Belarusian Ambassador

Armenian President holds farewell meeting with Belarusian Ambassador

YEREVAN, JULY 16, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian held a meeting today with Ambassador of Belarus Igor Nazaruk who is completing his diplomatic mission in Armenia, the presidential office told Armenpress.

President Sarkissian thanked the Ambassador for his personal contribution to the strengthening of the Armenian-Belarussian ties and the productive work, wishing further success to the diplomat. Armen Sarkissian said the Armenian-Belarussian relations have a great development potential in all spheres and expressed confidence that they will continue expanding and strengthening.

The Ambassador said he is completing his mission, but will stay one of the best friends of Armenia.


Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

x
Most read of the week

Azerbaijan threatens Armenia with nuclear terrorism 17:21, 07.16.2020
Viewed 15058 times
Azerbaijan threatens Armenia with nuclear terrorism

Azerbaijani defense ministry reports 2 deaths and 5 injuries 18:05, 07.12.2020
Viewed 4648 times
Azerbaijani defense ministry reports 2 deaths and 5 injuries

Armenian servicemen prevent infiltration attempt of Azerbaijani troops 17:13, 07.12.2020
Viewed 3950 times
Armenian servicemen prevent infiltration attempt of Azerbaijani troops

Armenia does not target Azerbaijani settlements. MOD 01:22, 07.13.2020
Viewed 2210 times
Armenia does not target Azerbaijani settlements. MOD

UATE Executive Director Karen Vardanyan dies 10:36, 07.10.2020
Viewed 2132 times
UATE Executive Director Karen Vardanyan dies

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration