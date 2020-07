Azerbaijan’s Aliyev appoints Education Minister as new FM

YEREVAN, JULY 16, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on appointing Jeyhun Bayramov as new foreign minister, the Azerbaijani media report.

Bayramov was serving as education minister of Azerbaijan since 2013.

Earlier today Elmar Mammadyarov has been dismissed from the position of Azerbaijani foreign minister. He has served as Azerbaijani FM since 2004.

During the July 15 Cabinet meeting Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev complained over the work of the foreign ministry and minister Mammadyarov. Aliyev said he could not find Mammadyarov amid the events taking place on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, and the latter told the prime minister that he is working from home.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan