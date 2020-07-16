Armenian President congratulates Polish counterpart on re-election

YEREVAN, JULY 16, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has sent a letter to President of Poland Andrzej Duda to congratulate him on re-election, the Armenian President’s Office told Armenpress.

President Sarkissian expressed confidence that during his tenure the cooperation between Armenia and Poland, which is based on trust and friendship, will continue developing and strengthening for the benefit of the two peoples.

President Sarkissian wished his Polish counterpart good health and all the best, and to the good people of Poland – welfare and peace.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan