Azerbaijan may have lost over 2 dozen troops during its offensive

YEREVAN, JULY 16, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijan may have lost one-two dozen troops during the military operations launched by its armed forces on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border overnight July 16, Head of the Crisis Information Center Artsrun Hovhannisyan said at a briefing today in Ijevan town.

“We cannot say for sure how many losses the adversary has. The observed losses can approach even one-two dozens, but I cannot say for sure. I would not like to insist on something which later would be difficult to prove. We will wait for the confirmation of the adversary, and then we will understand the approximate number”, he said.

As for the losses of the Armenian side, Hovhannisyan said no casualties have been registered in the Armenian Armed Forces.

Overnight July 16, at around 03:40, the units of the Armenian Armed Forces have noticed movement of the Azerbaijani side. Switching to all-round defense, the Armenian Armed Forces prevented the sabotage infiltration attempt of the Azerbaijani side. After a hot battle the adversary was pushed back suffering losses.

