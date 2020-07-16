No panic in communities of Armenia’s Tavush province, situation under control – Governor

YEREVAN, JULY 16, ARMENPRESS. Governor of Armenia’s Tavush province Hayk Chobanyan attaches importance to the maintenance of vigilance of community residents and all structures of civil protection as the situation can change at any moment.

“There is no panic in the communities. Today we asked the people to remain in shelters if possible. The situation is stable and under control. Thanks to the professional work of our Army we feel calmer in our villages and towns”, he said at a briefing.

Today early in the morning the Azerbaijani side resumed shelling at the bordering villages of Armenia’s Tavush province. Aygepar, Nerkin Karmiraghbyur, Chinari, Movses, Tavush villages and Berd town were under the target.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan