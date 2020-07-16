No casualties among Armenian civilian population from Azerbaijani shelling – Tavush Governor

YEREVAN, JULY 16, ARMENPRESS. All groups of civil protection of Armenia’s Tavush province have been mobilized in the early morning of July 16 and are taking intensive works at all directions to ensure the security of the residents, Governor of Tavush province Hayk Chobanyan said at a briefing at the Crisis Information Center in Ijevan town.

“We have announced an internal mobilization, in particular in terms of shelter. Our citizens have mainly been shelters and basements. Fortunately, we do not have casualties among the civilian population”, the Governor said.

Today early in the morning the Azerbaijani side resumed shelling at the bordering villages of Armenia’s Tavush province. Aygepar, Nerkin Karmiraghbyur, Chinari, Movses, Tavush villages and Berd town were under the target.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan