Measures underway to return Armenian farmer from Azerbaijani captivity – NSS

YEREVAN, JULY 16, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s National Security Service informs that measures are being taken to return Armenian citizen Narek Sardaryan from the Azerbaijani captivity, the NSS said in a statement.

Farmer Narek Sardayan was working in the fields and caring for his livestock. He went to retrieve his farm animals but lost orientation, getting lost and accidentally crossing into the territory of Nakhijevan where he was captured.

He has a family and minor children.

