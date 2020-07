Parliament elects Hovhannes Khachatryan member of Central Bank Council

YEREVAN, JULY 16, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Parliament elected today Hovhannes Khachatryan as member of the Council of the Central Bank.

99 MPs participated in the voting, 1 ballot was declared invalid.

96 lawmakers voted in favor of Khachatryan’s candidacy, 2 voted against.

Hovhannes Khachatryan’s candidacy has been proposed by the ruling My Step faction.

