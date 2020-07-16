French region president condemns Azerbaijani aggression on Armenia

YEREVAN, JULY 16, ARMENPRESS. President of France’s Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes region Laurent Wauquiez issued a statement over the Azerbaijani aggression against Armenia.

“Our region has close ties with the Armenian community. In fact, one third of the Armenian community of France lives in Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes. Since 2016 we have put a beginning to very important cooperation works with Armenia. It was in particularly reflected with the unprecedented introduction of memory, so that the children of our high school will know about the reality on the Armenian Genocide. Last October I also visited Armenia aimed at establishing cooperation in economic, tourism and higher education spheres.

Today, the military operations being carried out by Azerbaijan are just a threat for Armenia’s peace and have already caused a lot of sufferings to the civilian population. I strongly condemn this in case when Armenia’s borders are internationally recognized. I decisively urge the French authorities to deal with this issue, officially urging Baku to stop its military operations for the sake of historical ally Armenia, the people of which have a full right to peace and security and for the sake of Caucasus which should not sink into violence.

As a reminder I want to state that Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes will also be among the key partners of Armenia and Artsakh. It can rely on our full support in this trial”, the statement said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan