Armenian PM attends funeral of fallen serviceman in Yerablur Military Pantheon

YEREVAN, JULY 16, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is attending the funeral of Major Garush Hambardzuman fallen from the Azerbaijani shooting at the north-eastern section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

“The funeral of Major Garush Hambardzumyan, killed by the Azerbaijani shooting at the north-eastern section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, is taking place in the Yerablur Military Pantheon”, the PM said on Facebook. “Eternal glory to all our fallen heroes”, he added.

Four Armenian servicemen – Major Garush Hambardzumyan, Captain Sos Elbakyan, junior sergeants Smbat Gabrielyan and Grisha Matevosyan, have been killed from the Azerbaijani shooting.

Since July 12th, Azerbaijan has launched a series of cross-border attacks against Armenia’s northern Tavush province.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan