Russia will do everything possible to reduce tension between Armenia and Azerbaijan – deputy FM

YEREVAN, JULY 16, ARMENPRESS. Russia will do everything possible to reduce the existing tension between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Deputy foreign minister Andrey Rudenko said in an interview to TASS.

“I can only assure that we will do everything possible and will show the best qualities of the Russian diplomacy in order to settle not only the current conflict in the border, but also the relations between our brotherly countries – Armenia and Azerbaijan. Russia has such opportunities, we have used them for many times. I am confident that our opportunities will be used”, the deputy FM said.

The Azerbaijani armed forces launched an attack on an Armenian military base located in Tavush province since July 12, using artillery, mortars and UAVs. In addition, the Azerbaijani side also shelled the town of Chinari in the province with mortars, damaging civilian homes. On July 14 the Azerbaijani armed forces continued targeting the civilian infrastructures of the Armenian town of Berd, using an attacking drone.

Overnight July 16, at around 03:40, the units of the Armenian Armed Forces have noticed movement of the Azerbaijani side. Switching to all-round defense, the Armenian Armed Forces prevented the sabotage infiltration attempt of the Azerbaijani side. After a hot battle the adversary was pushed back suffering losses. Thereafter, at 05:20, the Azerbaijani forces started shelling Aygepar and Movses villages of Tavush province, firing mortars and D-30 howitzer.

