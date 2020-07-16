Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 July

Armenian Caucus of US Congress condemns Azerbaijani violence on border

YEREVAN, JULY 16, ARMENPRESS. The Co-Chairs of the Armenia Caucus of the US Congress condemned the violence along the Armenian-Azerbaijani border near the village of Tavush and called on the Trump Administration to hold Azerbaijan accountable, ANCA reports.

Congressman Frank Pallone, Jr. (NJ-06), Congresswoman Jackie Speier (CA-14), Congressman Gus Bilirakis (FL-14), and Congressman Adam Schiff (CA-28) wrote to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Secretary of Defense Mark Esper to request that the United States encourage Azerbaijan to accept international monitoring and remove snipers, heavy arms, and new weaponry along the Artsakh and Armenian-Azerbaijani border.

"We are extremely concerned about the recent surge in violence along the Armenian-Azerbaijani international border near the village of Tavush. The recent outbreak of violence appears to be part of a deliberate campaign of incitement given the consistent barrage of combative rhetoric and provocative actions taken by from Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and his ally, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan," the letter states.

The letter also expressed concerns about U.S. security assistance to Azerbaijan and its potential use against Armenia.





