Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 July

Video: Azerbaijani indiscriminate bombing causes damage in Armenian village

Video: Azerbaijani indiscriminate bombing causes damage in Armenian village

YEREVAN, JULY 16, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijan continues targeting the Armenian civilian settlements in the direction of Tavush province.

One of the civilian homes and an adjacent bakery in Chinari village have been damaged by the Azerbaijani shelling.

The video on damaged buildings has appeared in the internet. The video shows the village residents telling about consequences of the shelling.

Overnight July 16, at around 03:40, the units of the Armenian Armed Forces have noticed movement of the Azerbaijani side. Switching to all-round defense, the Armenian Armed Forces prevented the sabotage infiltration attempt of the Azerbaijani side. After a hot battle the adversary was pushed back suffering losses. Thereafter, at 05:20, the Azerbaijani forces started shelling Aygepar and Movses villages of Tavush province, firing mortars and D-30 howitzer.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

x
Most read of the week

Azerbaijan threatens Armenia with nuclear terrorism 17:21, 07.16.2020
Viewed 15058 times
Azerbaijan threatens Armenia with nuclear terrorism

Azerbaijani defense ministry reports 2 deaths and 5 injuries 18:05, 07.12.2020
Viewed 4648 times
Azerbaijani defense ministry reports 2 deaths and 5 injuries

Armenian servicemen prevent infiltration attempt of Azerbaijani troops 17:13, 07.12.2020
Viewed 3950 times
Armenian servicemen prevent infiltration attempt of Azerbaijani troops

Armenia does not target Azerbaijani settlements. MOD 01:22, 07.13.2020
Viewed 2210 times
Armenia does not target Azerbaijani settlements. MOD

UATE Executive Director Karen Vardanyan dies 10:36, 07.10.2020
Viewed 2132 times
UATE Executive Director Karen Vardanyan dies

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration