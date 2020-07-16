Video: Azerbaijani indiscriminate bombing causes damage in Armenian village

YEREVAN, JULY 16, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijan continues targeting the Armenian civilian settlements in the direction of Tavush province.

One of the civilian homes and an adjacent bakery in Chinari village have been damaged by the Azerbaijani shelling.

The video on damaged buildings has appeared in the internet. The video shows the village residents telling about consequences of the shelling.

Overnight July 16, at around 03:40, the units of the Armenian Armed Forces have noticed movement of the Azerbaijani side. Switching to all-round defense, the Armenian Armed Forces prevented the sabotage infiltration attempt of the Azerbaijani side. After a hot battle the adversary was pushed back suffering losses. Thereafter, at 05:20, the Azerbaijani forces started shelling Aygepar and Movses villages of Tavush province, firing mortars and D-30 howitzer.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan