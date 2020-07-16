Bomb alert at shopping center in Yerevan

YEREVAN, JULY 16, ARMENPRESS. The National Center for Crisis Management received a call today, at 11:31, that a bomb is placed at the Megamall Armenia shopping center in Yerevan, the ministry of emergency situations told Armenpress.

Rescuers and operative groups left for the scene.

1800 people have been evacuated from the shopping center thanks to the joint efforts of rescuers, police and security officers.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan