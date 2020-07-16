Two Dutch MPs address joint letter to Netherlands FM over Azerbaijan’s actions

YEREVAN, JULY 16, ARMENPRESS. Two lawmakers of the parliament of the Netherlands Martijn van Helvert and Joël Voordewind have sent a joint letter to the Dutch foreign minister, requesting clarification over the process of responding to the numerous alarms of the Armenian side regarding the escalation of the situation in the Karabakh conflict zone, as well as on other issues.

The letter addressed to the Dutch FM also requests clarification over the holding of military drills by Azerbaijan with violations of the OSCE commitments, Turkey’s unconstructive role supporting the use of force.

Martijn van Helvert said on Facebook that they have asked questions in the letter about the violence between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The lawmaker said the Armenian Embassy has warned the Netherlands and the European Union that everything is becoming uncontrollable. “What can we do to prevent the new war in the outskirts of Europe?” he asked.

