Azerbaijan continues targeting Armenian peaceful civilian settlements, shells village kindergarten

YEREVAN, JULY 16, ARMENPRESS. Overnight July 16 the Azerbaijani armed forces targeted the Armenian peaceful civilian settlements, in particular Aygepar community of Tavush province.

The building of the community’s kindergarten has been damaged as a result of the Azerbaijani shelling.

Overnight July 16, at around 03:40, the units of the Armenian Armed Forces have noticed movement of the Azerbaijani side. Switching to all-round defense, the Armenian Armed Forces prevented the sabotage infiltration attempt of the Azerbaijani side. After a hot battle the adversary was pushed back suffering losses. Thereafter, at 05:20, the Azerbaijani forces started shelling Aygepar and Movses villages of Tavush province, firing mortars and D-30 howitzer.

