Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 July

Azerbaijani sabotage infiltration attempt involved 100 personnel, tried to capture Armenian position

Azerbaijani sabotage infiltration attempt involved 100 personnel, tried to capture Armenian position

YEREVAN, JULY 16, ARMENPRESS. During today’s Cabinet meeting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan commented on the sabotage infiltration attempt carried out by the Azerbaijani special forces at night on the border, which involved more than 100 personnel and aimed at capturing the border position of the Armenian Armed Forces named “Anvakh” located in Tavush province.

“The position is located in the direction of Movses and Aygepar villages of Tavush province, and the latest developments are taking place around this position. The Armenian Army’s position holders noticed the adversary’s movement and switching to all-round defense prevented the sabotage infiltration attempt. After a hot battle the adversary was pushed back, suffering casualties, a loss of equipment according to the preliminary data. Then, the Azerbaijani forces started shelling Aygepar and Movses villages, using mortar and D-30 howitzer at around 05:20. Parallel attacks were also launched on the neighboring Anvakh position, but the Armenian Armed Forces repelled all the attacks and took the situation under full control. I want to state that we do not have casualties neither among the military nor the civilians”, the PM said.

Pashinyan said starting from Sunday the Azerbaijani side has shelled Movses, Aygepar, Chinari, Nerkin Karmiraghbyur villages as a result of which the civilian infrastructures, civilian homes have been damaged. “I have already tasked to examine the damages and give an assessment”, he said.





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

x
Most read of the week

Azerbaijan threatens Armenia with nuclear terrorism 17:21, 07.16.2020
Viewed 15058 times
Azerbaijan threatens Armenia with nuclear terrorism

Azerbaijani defense ministry reports 2 deaths and 5 injuries 18:05, 07.12.2020
Viewed 4648 times
Azerbaijani defense ministry reports 2 deaths and 5 injuries

Armenian servicemen prevent infiltration attempt of Azerbaijani troops 17:13, 07.12.2020
Viewed 3950 times
Armenian servicemen prevent infiltration attempt of Azerbaijani troops

Armenia does not target Azerbaijani settlements. MOD 01:22, 07.13.2020
Viewed 2210 times
Armenia does not target Azerbaijani settlements. MOD

UATE Executive Director Karen Vardanyan dies 10:36, 07.10.2020
Viewed 2132 times
UATE Executive Director Karen Vardanyan dies

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration