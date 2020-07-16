Azerbaijani sabotage infiltration attempt involved 100 personnel, tried to capture Armenian position

YEREVAN, JULY 16, ARMENPRESS. During today’s Cabinet meeting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan commented on the sabotage infiltration attempt carried out by the Azerbaijani special forces at night on the border, which involved more than 100 personnel and aimed at capturing the border position of the Armenian Armed Forces named “Anvakh” located in Tavush province.

“The position is located in the direction of Movses and Aygepar villages of Tavush province, and the latest developments are taking place around this position. The Armenian Army’s position holders noticed the adversary’s movement and switching to all-round defense prevented the sabotage infiltration attempt. After a hot battle the adversary was pushed back, suffering casualties, a loss of equipment according to the preliminary data. Then, the Azerbaijani forces started shelling Aygepar and Movses villages, using mortar and D-30 howitzer at around 05:20. Parallel attacks were also launched on the neighboring Anvakh position, but the Armenian Armed Forces repelled all the attacks and took the situation under full control. I want to state that we do not have casualties neither among the military nor the civilians”, the PM said.

Pashinyan said starting from Sunday the Azerbaijani side has shelled Movses, Aygepar, Chinari, Nerkin Karmiraghbyur villages as a result of which the civilian infrastructures, civilian homes have been damaged. “I have already tasked to examine the damages and give an assessment”, he said.