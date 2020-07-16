Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 July

COVID-19: Armenia records 554 new cases, 583 recoveries in past 24 hours

YEREVAN, JULY 16, ARMENPRESS. 554 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been registered in Armenia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 33,559, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said today.

583 more patients have recovered. The total number of recoveries has reached 21,931.

15 people have died in one day, raising the death toll to 607.

The number of active cases stands at 10,832.

So far, 141,410 people have passed COVID-19 testing.

Reporting by Anna Grigoryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan





