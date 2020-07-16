Azerbaijani authorities appeared in deadlock, says former Armenian defense minister

YEREVAN, JULY 16, ARMENPRESS. The recent developments in the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the ongoing political processes in Azerbaijan show that President Ilham Aliyev has entered into a deadlock, Former Defense Minister of Armenia Vagharshak Harutyunyan told a press conference in Armenpress.

“From 2012-2013 to date the Azerbaijani authorities have spent over 20 billion USD on the army. They have presented the situation to the public in this way: you live badly, but we are solving the issue connected with Karabakh. But a time comes when it turns out that the Azerbaijani army is unable to solve any issue. On the other hand, we are also witnessing an ongoing domestic political fight within Azerbaijan. There is a situation which we have now, that is they don’t want to go to negotiations, they prefer the military solution which is not accepted by any international structure and numerous states. I suppose this is going to bring serious changes inside Azerbaijan”, he said.

The Azerbaijani armed forces launched an attack on an Armenian military base located in Tavush province since July 12, using artillery, mortars and UAVs. In addition, the Azerbaijani side also shelled the town of Chinari in the province with mortars, damaging civilian homes. On July 14 the Azerbaijani armed forces continued targeting the civilian infrastructures of the Armenian town of Berd, using an attacking drone.

Overnight July 16, at around 03:40, the units of the Armenian Armed Forces have noticed movement of the Azerbaijani side. Switching to all-round defense, the Armenian Armed Forces prevented the sabotage infiltration attempt of the Azerbaijani side. After a hot battle the adversary was pushed back suffering losses. Thereafter, at 05:20, the Azerbaijani forces started shelling Aygepar and Movses villages of Tavush province, firing mortars and D-30 howitzer.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan