Georgia’s confirmed coronavirus cases pass 1,000

YEREVAN, JULY 16, ARMENPRESS. Georgia has confirmed 3 new cases of the novel coronavirus in one day, bringing the total number of cases to 1,006, RIA Novosti reports citing the country’s authorities.

10 more patients have recovered. The total number of recoveries has reached 883.

So far, 15 people have died from the disease.

5,640 people are quarantined.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan