Extraordinary session resumes in Parliament – LIVE
YEREVAN, JULY 16, ARMENPRESS. The extraordinary session, convened on July 15, resumed today in the Parliament of Armenia.
Voting on electing member of the Central Bank’s Council will be held today in a closed-format.
Thereafter, the lawmakers will vote on a number of bills.
