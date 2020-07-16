Clashes ease on Armenia-Azerbaijan border: No casualties on Armenian side  

YEREVAN, JULY 16, ARMENPRESS. The clashes launched on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border as a result of the Azerbaijani provocative actions have eased, the Armenian side has no losses, former spokesperson of the defense ministry Artsrun Hovhannisyan said on Facebook.

“At the moment the battles have eased. We do not have losses, but the adversary definitely has casualties”, he said.

At around 03:40 at night, the units of the Armenian Armed Forces have noticed movement of the Azerbaijani side, Armenian defense ministry spokeswoman Shushan Stepanyan said on Facebook.

Switching to all-round defense, the Armenian Armed Forces prevented the sabotage infiltration attempt of the Azerbaijani side.

After a hot battle the adversary was pushed back suffering losses.

Thereafter, at 05:20, the Azerbaijani forces started shelling Aygepar and Movses villages of Tavush province, firing mortars and D-30 howitzer.

