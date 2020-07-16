Armenian forces destroy Azerbaijani tank and firing positions

YEREVAN, JULY 16, ARMENPRESS. The units of the Armenian Armed Forces have destroyed an Azerbaijani tank and firing positions of artillery and mortar batteries, Armenian defense ministry spokeswoman Shushan Stepanyan said on Facebook.

“The Armenian units have destroyed the adversary’s tank, firing positions of artillery and mortar batteries which were shelling our settlements and positions”, she said.

At around 03:40 at night, the units of the Armenian Armed Forces have noticed movement of the Azerbaijani side, Armenian defense ministry spokeswoman Shushan Stepanyan said on Facebook.

Switching to all-round defense, the Armenian Armed Forces prevented the sabotage infiltration attempt of the Azerbaijani side.

After a hot battle the adversary was pushed back suffering losses.

Thereafter, at 05:20, the Azerbaijani forces started shelling Aygepar and Movses villages of Tavush province, firing mortars and D-30 howitzer.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan