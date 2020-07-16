Artsakh parliamentary factions condemn Azerbaijani military operations on Armenia border

STEPANAKERT, JULY 16, ARMENPRESS. The factions of the Parliament of Artsakh issued a statement strongly condemning the recent military operations provoked by Azerbaijan on the border with Armenia.

The statement says:

“The Republic of Artsakh National Assembly factions strongly condemn recent military operations provoked by Azerbaijan on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border in the direction of Tavush province of the Republic of Armenia which resulted in human casualties.

Targeting Armenian settlements, the military-political leadership of Azerbaijan involves its own people in another adventure which is fraught with disastrous consequences for its own country.

Adhering to the principle of maintaining the ceasefire and Azerbaijani-Karabakh conflict resolution through negotiations, at the same time, we warn that the Armenian Armed Forces are ready to resist with equivalent actions in case of any encroachment on the state borders of Armenia and Artsakh.

We state that in the conditions of rapid spread of the epidemic, when the whole world joins forces to overcome it, to get out of the severe global health and economic crisis, such aggressive behavior of Azerbaijan and its military sponsor Turkey, is dangerous not only for Armenia and Artsakh but also for the whole region.

We call on the OSCE Minsk Group to strongly condemn and bring to responsibility Azerbaijan and impose all necessary measures to prevent further aggravation of the situation and maintain stability and peace in the region”.

Free Motherland – UCA faction

United Motherland faction

Artsakh Justice faction

Armenian Revolutionary Federation faction

Democratic Party of Artsakh faction