Azerbaijan has many casualties: Armenia Defense Minister briefs Kasprzyk on border situation

YEREVAN, JULY 16, ARMENPRESS. Armenian defense minister Davit Tonoyan got in touch with Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, Defense minister’s spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan said on Facebook.

“Davit Tonoyan presented the situation on the Armenian state border starting from 03:40, stating that the Azerbaijani side has many casualties.

The defense minister reported that the encroachments of the Azerbaijani side on Armenia’s borders are neutralized with all existing forces and means”, Shushan Stepanyan said.

At around 03:40 at night, the units of the Armenian Armed Forces have noticed movement of the Azerbaijani side, Armenian defense ministry spokeswoman Shushan Stepanyan said on Facebook.

Switching to all-round defense, the Armenian Armed Forces prevented the sabotage infiltration attempt of the Azerbaijani side.

After a hot battle the adversary was pushed back suffering losses.

Thereafter, at 05:20, the Azerbaijani forces started shelling Aygepar and Movses villages of Tavush province, firing mortars and D-30 howitzer.

