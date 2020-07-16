LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 15-07-20

LONDON, JULY 16, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 15 July:

The price of aluminum down by 0.56% to $1686.00, copper price down by 0.41% to $6510.00, lead price down by 0.88% to $1853.50, nickel price up by 0.23% to $13555.00, tin price up by 0.19% to $17310.00, zinc price down by 0.63% to $2209.50, molybdenum price up by 0.71% to $15653.00, cobalt price stood at $28500.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.