Azerbaijani haqqin.az presents footage from Afghan war as Azerbaijan’s own success

YEREVAN, JULY 15, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani haqqin.az has spread another false information. For this time, the website run by Baku, has presented a video in which it can be seen a military truck carrying about 10 military officers being exploded, ARMENPRESS reports, citing Infocheck.am.

Haqqin.az honored its own armed forces and informed that the Armenian Government hides its victims.

By examining the video, the Information Checking Center has found out that the video had been posted at least in 2019 and most likely it was in Afghanistan.

The Azerbaijani armed forces launched an attack on an Armenian military base located in Tavush province on July 12, using artillery, mortars and UAVs. In addition, the Azerbaijani side also shelled the town of Chinari and Aygepar in the province with mortars, damaging civilian homes. On July 14 the Azerbaijani armed forces continued targeting the civilian infrastructures of the Armenian town of Berd, using an attacking drone. 4 servicemen have died from the Armenian side.

Azerbaijan has reported 11 deaths, including a Major-General and a Colonel, as well as several UAVs. The last UAV downed by Armenia is Israeli-made Elbit Hermes 900.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan