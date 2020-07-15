Armenia downed 13 Azerbaijani UAVs during the 2-day confrontation

YEREVAN, JULY 15, ARMENPRESS. Artsrun Hovhannisyan, Head of the Command and Staff Faculty of the Vazgen Sargsyan Military University and former MoD spokesperson, praises the effectiveness of the Armenian Armed Forces’ ability to down Azerbaijani UAVs.

‘’Our Armed Forces downed 13 Azerbaijani UAVs during July 12-14, 10 of which were combat UAVs and 3 were reconnaissance UAVs. This is quite a good result from the perspective of effectiveness’’, Hovhannisyan said in a briefing in Ijevan city.

The Azerbaijani armed forces launched an attack on an Armenian military base located in Tavush province on July 12, using artillery, mortars and UAVs. In addition, the Azerbaijani side also shelled the town of Chinari and Aygepar in the province with mortars, damaging civilian homes. On July 14 the Azerbaijani armed forces continued targeting the civilian infrastructures of the Armenian town of Berd, using an attacking drone. 4 servicemen have died from the Armenian side.

Azerbaijan has reported 11 deaths, including a Major-General and a Colonel, as well as several UAVs. The last UAV downed by Armenia is Israeli-made Elbit Hermes 900.

