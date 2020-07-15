USA urges Armenia, Azerbaijan to preserve ceasefire regime

YEREVAN, JULY 15, ARMENPRESS. The USA urges Armenia and Azerbaijan to immediately reduce tensions on the border and stop reciprocal shootings, ARMENPRESS reports U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced.

‘’The USA is deeply concerned about recent deadly violence along the Armenia-Azerbaijan international border and offers condolences to the victims. We offer condolences to the relatives of the victims and call on the sides to immediately start de-escalation, restore constructive dialogue and preserve the ceasefire in order to start negotiations under the auspices of the Minsk Group Co-chairmanship’’, Pompeo said.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan