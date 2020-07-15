Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 July

USA urges Armenia, Azerbaijan to preserve ceasefire regime

USA urges Armenia, Azerbaijan to preserve ceasefire regime

YEREVAN, JULY 15, ARMENPRESS. The USA urges Armenia and Azerbaijan to immediately reduce tensions on the border and stop reciprocal shootings, ARMENPRESS reports U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced.

‘’The USA is deeply concerned about recent deadly violence along the Armenia-Azerbaijan international border and offers condolences to the victims. We offer condolences to the relatives of the victims and call on the sides to immediately start de-escalation, restore constructive dialogue and preserve the ceasefire in order to start negotiations under the auspices of the Minsk Group Co-chairmanship’’, Pompeo said.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan




Related News


https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

x
Most read of the week

Azerbaijan threatens Armenia with nuclear terrorism 17:21, 07.16.2020
Viewed 15058 times
Azerbaijan threatens Armenia with nuclear terrorism

Azerbaijani defense ministry reports 2 deaths and 5 injuries 18:05, 07.12.2020
Viewed 4648 times
Azerbaijani defense ministry reports 2 deaths and 5 injuries

Armenian servicemen prevent infiltration attempt of Azerbaijani troops 17:13, 07.12.2020
Viewed 3950 times
Armenian servicemen prevent infiltration attempt of Azerbaijani troops

Armenia does not target Azerbaijani settlements. MOD 01:22, 07.13.2020
Viewed 2210 times
Armenia does not target Azerbaijani settlements. MOD

UATE Executive Director Karen Vardanyan dies 10:36, 07.10.2020
Viewed 2132 times
UATE Executive Director Karen Vardanyan dies

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration