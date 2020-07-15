Border situation is calm, just few shootings from Azerbaijan – MoD

YEREVAN, JULY 15, ARMENPRESS. The situation on Armenia-Azerbaijan border remains calm, spokesperson of the Defense Ministry of Armenia Shushan Stepanyan informs.

‘’A few shootings from the Azerbaijani side have been recorded’’, ARMENPRESS reports Stepanyan as saying.

The Azerbaijani armed forces launched an attack on an Armenian military base located in Tavush province on July 12, using artillery, mortars and UAVs. In addition, the Azerbaijani side also shelled the town of Chinari and Aygepar in the province with mortars, damaging civilian homes. On July 14 the Azerbaijani armed forces continued targeting the civilian infrastructures of the Armenian town of Berd, using an attacking drone. 4 servicemen have died from the Armenian side.

Azerbaijan has reported 11 deaths, including a Major-General and a Colonel, as well as several UAVs. The last UAV downed by Armenia is Israeli-made Elbit Hermes 900.

