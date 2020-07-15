Nikol Pashinyan congratulates Poland’s President on re-election

YEREVAN, JULY 15, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has sent a congratulatory message to President Andrzej Duda of the Republic of Poland on his re-election. As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minster of Armenia, the message reads as follows,

“Please accept my heartfelt congratulations on your being re-elected to the high office of President of the Republic of Poland.

I am confident that your forthcoming tenure will be marked by successful completion of all those programs aimed at ensuring Poland’s wellbeing, the welfare of the Polish people and the strengthening of your country’s international standing.

Armenia is keen to consistently develop the ongoing Armenian-Polish cooperation in all areas of mutual interest and on multilateral platforms based on our deep-rooted historical friendship and shared values.”