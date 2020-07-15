Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 July

Nikol Pashinyan congratulates Poland’s President on re-election

Nikol Pashinyan congratulates Poland’s President on re-election

YEREVAN, JULY 15, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has sent a congratulatory message to President Andrzej Duda of the Republic of Poland on his re-election. As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minster of Armenia, the message reads as follows,

“Please accept my heartfelt congratulations on your being re-elected to the high office of President of the Republic of Poland.

I am confident that your forthcoming tenure will be marked by successful completion of all those programs aimed at ensuring Poland’s wellbeing, the welfare of the Polish people and the strengthening of your country’s international standing.

Armenia is keen to consistently develop the ongoing Armenian-Polish cooperation in all areas of mutual interest and on multilateral platforms based on our deep-rooted historical friendship and shared values.”





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

x
Most read of the week

Azerbaijan threatens Armenia with nuclear terrorism 17:21, 07.16.2020
Viewed 15058 times
Azerbaijan threatens Armenia with nuclear terrorism

Azerbaijani defense ministry reports 2 deaths and 5 injuries 18:05, 07.12.2020
Viewed 4648 times
Azerbaijani defense ministry reports 2 deaths and 5 injuries

Armenian servicemen prevent infiltration attempt of Azerbaijani troops 17:13, 07.12.2020
Viewed 3950 times
Armenian servicemen prevent infiltration attempt of Azerbaijani troops

Armenia does not target Azerbaijani settlements. MOD 01:22, 07.13.2020
Viewed 2210 times
Armenia does not target Azerbaijani settlements. MOD

UATE Executive Director Karen Vardanyan dies 10:36, 07.10.2020
Viewed 2132 times
UATE Executive Director Karen Vardanyan dies

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration