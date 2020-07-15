Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 July

Azerbaijan says missing Armenian citizen has been discovered in Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, JULY 15, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijani media outlets inform that Narek Sardaryan, who was declared as missing by the Police of Armenia days ago, has appeared in Azerbaijan and released a footage. ARMENPRESS reports the Azerbaijani media outlets inform that Sardaryan was arrested by Azerbaijani servicemen on Nakhichevan border.  

It’s mentioned that Narek Sardaryan was a shepherd.

The National Security Service of Armenia told ARMENPRESS that they will soon provide details over the publications.

Earlier Police Armenia had declared Narek Sardaryan as missing. He lived in Nerkin Khndzoresk and is 30 years old.

By releasing the footage Azerbaijan once again violated the Geneva Convention.

