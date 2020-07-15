Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 15-07-20

YEREVAN, 15 JULY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 15 July, USD exchange rate down by 1.12 drams to 484.50 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 1.98 drams to 553.64 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.01 drams to 6.83 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 2.62 drams to 610.52 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 152.32 drams to 28068.26 drams. Silver price down by 3.80 drams to 294.33 drams. Platinum price down by 373.12 drams to 12819.9 drams.