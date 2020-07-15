Ceasefire regime mainly maintained on Armenia-Azerbaijan border – defense minister’s spox

YEREVAN, JULY 15, ARMENPRESS. The ceasefire regime is mainly maintained on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, Armenian defense minister’s spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan said on Facebook.

“No incidents and targeted fires have been recorded. The situation along the border is under full control of the units of the Armenian Armed Forces”, she said.

The spokeswoman also urged not to pay attention to the regularly publishing Azerbaijani fake reports about the Armenian Armed Forces.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan