Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 July

Russia to do the utmost to prevent escalation of tension on Armenia-Azerbaijani border - Matviyenko

Russia to do the utmost to prevent escalation of tension on Armenia-Azerbaijani border - Matviyenko

YEREVAN, JULY 15, ARMENPRESS. Russia urges Baku and Yerevan to solve disagreements through negotiations, Chairman of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of Russia Valentina Matviyenko told reporters, RIA Novosti reports.

“As a chairwoman of the CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly, I have received appeals by the speakers of parliaments of Armenia and Azerbaijan”, she said.

Matviyenko said Russia is concerned over the current situation. “Now the important is not to search for those responsible, but to immediately suspend any military operation”, she added.

Matviyenko said they are taking all measures to reduce the escalation risks, Russia is making efforts as an OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair country. In addition, efforts are also made at the parliamentary level.

“We are very worried and concerned over this situation. We will do everything possible to stop the escalation of tension and the military operations”, she said.

She noted that according to the position of the Russian side, the negotiation process is needed aimed at finding mutually acceptable solutions.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

x
Most read of the week

Azerbaijan threatens Armenia with nuclear terrorism 17:21, 07.16.2020
Viewed 15058 times
Azerbaijan threatens Armenia with nuclear terrorism

Azerbaijani defense ministry reports 2 deaths and 5 injuries 18:05, 07.12.2020
Viewed 4648 times
Azerbaijani defense ministry reports 2 deaths and 5 injuries

Armenian servicemen prevent infiltration attempt of Azerbaijani troops 17:13, 07.12.2020
Viewed 3950 times
Armenian servicemen prevent infiltration attempt of Azerbaijani troops

Armenia does not target Azerbaijani settlements. MOD 01:22, 07.13.2020
Viewed 2210 times
Armenia does not target Azerbaijani settlements. MOD

UATE Executive Director Karen Vardanyan dies 10:36, 07.10.2020
Viewed 2132 times
UATE Executive Director Karen Vardanyan dies

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration