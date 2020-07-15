Russia to do the utmost to prevent escalation of tension on Armenia-Azerbaijani border - Matviyenko

YEREVAN, JULY 15, ARMENPRESS. Russia urges Baku and Yerevan to solve disagreements through negotiations, Chairman of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of Russia Valentina Matviyenko told reporters, RIA Novosti reports.

“As a chairwoman of the CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly, I have received appeals by the speakers of parliaments of Armenia and Azerbaijan”, she said.

Matviyenko said Russia is concerned over the current situation. “Now the important is not to search for those responsible, but to immediately suspend any military operation”, she added.

Matviyenko said they are taking all measures to reduce the escalation risks, Russia is making efforts as an OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair country. In addition, efforts are also made at the parliamentary level.

“We are very worried and concerned over this situation. We will do everything possible to stop the escalation of tension and the military operations”, she said.

She noted that according to the position of the Russian side, the negotiation process is needed aimed at finding mutually acceptable solutions.

